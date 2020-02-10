RPS Group (LON:RPS) Receives Add Rating from Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPS Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital lowered RPS Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 176 ($2.32).

RPS Group stock opened at GBX 177.80 ($2.34) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26. RPS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 198 ($2.60). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.61.

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

