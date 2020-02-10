Rubies (RBIES) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week

Rubies (CURRENCY:RBIES) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Rubies has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rubies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Rubies has a market capitalization of $54,855.00 and approximately $241.00 worth of Rubies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009558 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Rubies Profile

Rubies (RBIES) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2016. Rubies’ total supply is 10,415,252 coins. The official website for Rubies is rbies.org. Rubies’ official Twitter account is @Betterbets_io.

Rubies Coin Trading

Rubies can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rubies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

