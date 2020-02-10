Ruff Price Reaches $0.0082 on Top Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last week, Ruff has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, DigiFinex and Gate.io. Ruff has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $2.30 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.70 or 0.03557479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00257990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00136409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Ruff was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ruff can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

