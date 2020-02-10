Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 31,693 Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.08% of Capital City Bank Group worth $10,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 115,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. 39.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Capital City Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 797 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,080. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $500.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.72. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $43,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,482.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

