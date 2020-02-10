Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 593,349 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,349 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.87% of Accuray worth $9,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Accuray by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Accuray by 11.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the second quarter worth $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $50,650.56. Also, CFO Shigeyuki Hamamatsu sold 10,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $28,520.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,068 shares of company stock valued at $84,695. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,515. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.21 million, a PE ratio of -171.41 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.19. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 23.59% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $98.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARAY shares. BTIG Research raised Accuray from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Accuray from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

