Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 72,685 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 788,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.87% of Independence Realty Trust worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 129,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 17.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.76. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.30%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Independence Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point cut Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

