Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 55.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $10,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Grid by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NGG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.29. 5,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,334. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.17.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

