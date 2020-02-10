Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 80,714 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,344.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 68,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,185,000 after buying an additional 58,715 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 1,300 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.39, for a total transaction of $138,307.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $121.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,929. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $133.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.50. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.08%.

Several brokerages have commented on NXST. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.14.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

