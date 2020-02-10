Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 40,628 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 146.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,628 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of Coherent worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Coherent during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 160.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coherent by 724.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.20. The stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,377. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $178.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.57 and a 200 day moving average of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Coherent from to in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

