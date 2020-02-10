Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 81,162 Shares of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.22% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMOT. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter worth $202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMOT. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on Allied Motion Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Motion Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other news, Director Richard D. Federico sold 2,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $90,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,379.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,434. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.88. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,105. The company has a market capitalization of $432.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.01.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

