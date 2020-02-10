Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,088,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of CubeSmart worth $10,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 190.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 37.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

NYSE CUBE traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $31.70. 11,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,435,636. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.01. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

