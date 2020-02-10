Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Deckers Outdoor worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DECK. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 17,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 519.4% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 122,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,553,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $193.28. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.23. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $130.19 and a twelve month high of $199.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

