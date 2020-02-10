Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Varonis Systems worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,992,805. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.64.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.28. Varonis Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $90.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

