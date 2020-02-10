Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,836 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.33% of Kimball International worth $10,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KBAL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,566. Kimball International Inc has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $650.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimball International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

