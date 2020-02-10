Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,658 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 17,796 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Kirby worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kirby by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Kirby by 66.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 168,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kirby by 7.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kirby by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

KEX traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $75.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,180. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.07.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,630.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,265. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.