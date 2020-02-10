Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Aaron’s worth $9,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aaron’s by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $94,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the third quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Aaron’s stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.88. 5,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,118. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.28. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

Aaron’s Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

