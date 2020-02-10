Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 1,145.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,690 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.08% of Childrens Place worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Childrens Place by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Childrens Place by 253.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 73,435 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Childrens Place by 229.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.80 per share, with a total value of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLCE traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,260. The firm has a market cap of $997.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America lowered Childrens Place from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Childrens Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

