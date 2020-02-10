Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.35% of America’s Car-Mart worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,302,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRMT shares. ValuEngine downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $11.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,854. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.02 and a 52 week high of $114.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

America's Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

