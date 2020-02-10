Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 53.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.33% of Insperity worth $11,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Insperity by 33.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Karani Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Insperity by 6.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Insperity during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,872,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $536,270. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insperity stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.96. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,737. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $144.92.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

