Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,353,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE PXD traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.70. 83,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day moving average is $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $114.79 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.