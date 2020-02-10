Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,607 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Weight Watchers International worth $9,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $56,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Weight Watchers International by 61.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $36.60. 9,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,846,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $546,189.84. 12.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Weight Watchers International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

