Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.03 Million Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,861 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.08% of The Hackett Group worth $10,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 284.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCKT. TheStreet raised The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research cut their target price on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.60. 8,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,509. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

