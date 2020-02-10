Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.09 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Pegasystems worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $88.12. 364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $92.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $76.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Pegasystems to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,121,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 299,544 shares in the company, valued at $23,990,478.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $343,697.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,513 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

