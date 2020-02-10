Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.10 Million Position in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.51% of Old Second Bancorp worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSBC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $149,000. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,265. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $370.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $32.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OSBC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Old Second Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

