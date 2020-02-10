Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.37 Million Position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) by 228.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,102,573 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,851,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of VEON worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of VEON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in VEON in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in VEON in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in VEON in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in VEON by 5,198.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VEON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.29.

Shares of NASDAQ VEON traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. 68,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,239,291. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. VEON Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.44.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

