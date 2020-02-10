Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.67 Million Stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,948 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.66% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $10,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 78.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 28,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 273.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ ACBI traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 298 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,490. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $19.79.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The company had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

