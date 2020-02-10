Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.73 Million Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,351 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,507,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 293,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after purchasing an additional 235,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,953,000 after purchasing an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 111,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 86,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 518,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,451,000 after purchasing an additional 82,296 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Patricia Coughlin sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $512,090.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,375.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 38,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,389,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,948,361.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,784 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSOD traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $58.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,497. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $64.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.83.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

