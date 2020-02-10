Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,943 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

CCEP traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $53.95. 40,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,025. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

