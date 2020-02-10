Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.83 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 38.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $10,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Pool by 273.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pool in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pool by 24.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Pool by 37.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.53, for a total transaction of $3,230,909.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,334,428.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $227.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,520. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $148.36 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

