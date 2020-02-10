Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.11 Million Stock Holdings in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,786 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of First American Financial worth $11,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 235.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 173,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. First American Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $48.30 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 36.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

