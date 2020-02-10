Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.28 Million Holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Paycom Software worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,181,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $297.78. 118,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.84. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $165.98 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.34 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

