Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877,398 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GT. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,709,000 after buying an additional 87,414 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after purchasing an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth $20,493,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,222. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

