Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11.53 Million Position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,031 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.95% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $11,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNP. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 3rd quarter valued at $478,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth $610,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.76. 5,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,053. The company has a market cap of $251.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.41. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. Analysts anticipate that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

