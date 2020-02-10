Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $11 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,757 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.54.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $45.64. The company had a trading volume of 489,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,405. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

