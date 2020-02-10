Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Ladder Capital worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LADR. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LADR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point began coverage on Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

NYSE:LADR remained flat at $$18.64 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.97. Ladder Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 77.18, a current ratio of 77.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

