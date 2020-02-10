Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,331 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Cabot worth $10,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Cabot by 5.4% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. 1,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,673. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Cabot Corp has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.46.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

