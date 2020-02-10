Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.41% of American Equity Investment Life worth $11,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $535,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $1,039,104. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEL traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $28.77. 23,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,949. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $33.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

