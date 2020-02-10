Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 93,187 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.24% of Tetra Tech worth $11,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.46, for a total transaction of $210,616.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,886 shares in the company, valued at $335,983.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total transaction of $2,280,093.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,693 shares of company stock worth $9,042,821. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $95.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

