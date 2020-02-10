Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 105,226 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,153 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105,226 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Parsley Energy worth $10,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PE shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of NYSE PE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.62. 74,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. Parsley Energy Inc has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

In related news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

