Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 25,272 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.68% of USANA Health Sciences worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 91.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $47,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 20.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth about $406,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on USNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.75.

USNA stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.30 and a 52 week high of $113.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.46 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $130.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

