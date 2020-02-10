Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,102 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.22% of Repligen worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,925,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Repligen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after purchasing an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.84. 311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,525. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 207.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGEN. Leerink Swann began coverage on Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. First Analysis upgraded Repligen from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

