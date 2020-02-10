Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,947 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of RingCentral worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 436,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,860,000 after purchasing an additional 169,369 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in RingCentral by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 390,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 358,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 169.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after buying an additional 796,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG stock traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $208.47. The company had a trading volume of 12,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,356. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $95.33 and a 12 month high of $211.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $159.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -510.05 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $1,188,870.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,394,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.62.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

