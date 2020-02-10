Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 8,897 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Eagle Materials worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,317. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

