Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,238 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.24% of Andersons worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

ANDE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.27. 473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.38. Andersons Inc has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Andersons’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

