Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of PRA Health Sciences worth $9,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRAH shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.45.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

