Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 53,956 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 8.21% of StealthGas worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in StealthGas in the third quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Towerview LLC boosted its stake in shares of StealthGas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

Get StealthGas alerts:

GASS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet raised StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ GASS remained flat at $$2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,670. The company has a market cap of $118.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36. StealthGas Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StealthGas Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS).

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.