Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Berry Global Group worth $10,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $151,473,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,687,000 after buying an additional 344,875 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,713,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,277,000 after buying an additional 797,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after buying an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group Inc has a twelve month low of $36.98 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

