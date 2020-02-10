Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,675 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Monro worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,762,000 after buying an additional 32,522 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monro during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,119,000 after buying an additional 189,012 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monro by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 222,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the third quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

MNRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Monro from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,564. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. Monro Inc has a 12 month low of $59.47 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $329.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.04 million. Monro had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monro Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

