Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,959 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.63% of Cavco Industries worth $11,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 26.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Cavco Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO traded up $3.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $231.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,993. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.51. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.34 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVCO. BidaskClub upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

