Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,498 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of ALLETE worth $10,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 643,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,218,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 511,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,674,000 after purchasing an additional 87,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 668.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 190,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.83. 70 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $481,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $95,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.